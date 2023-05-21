Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $392,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.35.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

