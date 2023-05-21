Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 57.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Bandwidth by 30.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $147,108.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $382,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bandwidth Stock Down 1.6 %

BAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $55.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

BAND stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.06 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Bandwidth had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

