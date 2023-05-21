CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Purchases $20,170.00 in Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) Director Francis X. Straub III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $20,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CNB Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $17.49 on Friday. CNB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $368.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,889,000 after acquiring an additional 51,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 110,642 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 95,033 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 579,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,777,000 after acquiring an additional 68,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCNE. StockNews.com started coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

