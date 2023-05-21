Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,673 Shares of NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in NNN REIT by 410.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in NNN REIT by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:NNN opened at $42.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. NNN REIT, Inc has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 114.58%.

NNN REIT Profile

NNN REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

