Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 186 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $138.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.32.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

