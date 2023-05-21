StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of DLNG opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

