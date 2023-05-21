Ken Sickles Acquires 648 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) EVP Ken Sickles bought 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.84 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,527.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Digimarc Price Performance

DMRC stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41. Digimarc Co. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $31.97.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.02% and a negative return on equity of 45.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Digimarc

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Digimarc by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Digimarc by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Digimarc by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DMRC. StockNews.com raised Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Digimarc from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

