Ken Sickles Acquires 648 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) EVP Ken Sickles bought 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.84 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,527.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Digimarc Price Performance
DMRC stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41. Digimarc Co. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $31.97.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.02% and a negative return on equity of 45.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.
Several brokerages have commented on DMRC. StockNews.com raised Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Digimarc from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
About Digimarc
Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.
