Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.61. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

