Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 967 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166,856 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,735,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,286,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.