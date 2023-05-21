Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CAO Sells $19,100.31 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CAO Itai Perry sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $19,100.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,339.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Itai Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

On Friday, February 24th, Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.61 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 85,862.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,819,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.