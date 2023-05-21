StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $228.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

