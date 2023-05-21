StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.6 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.93. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 283,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 47,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

