StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.20.

NYSE DGX opened at $131.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

