Hunter Gillies Sells 1,090 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Hunter Gillies sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $21,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at $63,687.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Hunter Gillies also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 21st, Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00.
AVTE opened at $18.54 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $30.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.34.
Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
