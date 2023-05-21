Hunter Gillies Sells 1,090 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Hunter Gillies sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $21,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at $63,687.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hunter Gillies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, April 21st, Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

AVTE opened at $18.54 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $30.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.