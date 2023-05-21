Insider Selling: WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) CFO Sells 27,043 Shares of Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) CFO Arden Lee sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $22,445.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,283 shares in the company, valued at $370,414.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WM Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $0.99 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

About WM Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 748,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 40,927 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.