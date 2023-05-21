Insider Selling: WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) CFO Sells 27,043 Shares of Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) CFO Arden Lee sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $22,445.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,283 shares in the company, valued at $370,414.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
WM Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $0.99 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology
About WM Technology
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WM Technology (MAPS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.