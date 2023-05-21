Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Argus upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.82.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DG opened at $215.08 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

