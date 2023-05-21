Richard Kenneth Jr. Coleman Buys 25,000 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) CEO Richard Kenneth Jr. Coleman bought 25,000 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $20,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 101,474 shares in the company, valued at $84,223.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Star Equity Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ STRRP opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

Star Equity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

