Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust's stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DEI. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of DEI opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

