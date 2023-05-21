Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DEI. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.78.
Douglas Emmett Price Performance
Shares of DEI opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
