Michael Lafair Sells 4,371 Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $23,559.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 694,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,012.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CS Disco stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.25. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 59.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.21%. Research analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAW. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CS Disco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

