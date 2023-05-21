StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DEA. Compass Point upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.42.

NYSE:DEA opened at $13.60 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 341.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,517,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,849,000 after buying an additional 758,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,548,000 after buying an additional 614,888 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 78.4% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 346,365 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 208.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 461,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 311,911 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 303,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

