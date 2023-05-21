Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of DB stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.57.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.
