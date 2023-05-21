Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DB stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.