DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,001,000 after acquiring an additional 248,962 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,339,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after acquiring an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

