Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 60,793 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 60,793 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $517,348.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,170,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Snap Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

