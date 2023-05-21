Insider Selling: Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) CFO Sells $509,530.00 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $35.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.37. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.