Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 948 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CWEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 48,052 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE CWEN opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.98. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. Research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 71,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $2,242,177.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,521.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.