Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 27.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 33.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ChampionX by 43.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

ChampionX Trading Down 1.9 %

CHX opened at $27.16 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 38.64%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.