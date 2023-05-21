Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

RE opened at $376.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.10.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.31 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.