Philip Woodlief Purchases 10,000 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) Director Philip Woodlief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,817.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hillman Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of HLMN opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -62.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $12.45.
Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
About Hillman Solutions
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.
