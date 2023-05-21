Philip Woodlief Purchases 10,000 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) Director Philip Woodlief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,817.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HLMN opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -62.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

