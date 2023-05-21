Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 186,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 43,076.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.67.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDY stock opened at $416.26 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $422.76 and a 200 day moving average of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

