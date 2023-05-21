Troy M. Welling Sells 1,200 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,856.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PDC Energy stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

