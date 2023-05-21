Michele Farmer Sells 5,165 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $65,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,394.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

PACB stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 239.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 748,630 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

