Insider Buying: Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Insider Acquires 2,972 Shares of Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) insider Brendan Joseph Keating bought 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $57,092.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Boston Omaha Stock Performance
BOC opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $665.96 million, a P/E ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $29.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOC shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Omaha from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boston Omaha from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Boston Omaha Company Profile
Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.
