City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CAO Sells $75,600.00 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 840 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

City Stock Performance

City stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.90. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.55.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.21. City had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHCO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on City in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on City in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in City by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in City by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in City by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in City by 201.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in City by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

