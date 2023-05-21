Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Sells 990 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at $441,697.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $69.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

