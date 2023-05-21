Robert Fiordalice Sells 768 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $74,649.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Robert Fiordalice also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of Onto Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $62,317.35.
Onto Innovation Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $101.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
