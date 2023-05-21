Michael T. Andriole Buys 51,700 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) CFO Michael T. Andriole acquired 51,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $58,938.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 357,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.18 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Chimerix had a return on equity of 87.89% and a net margin of 514.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 77.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

