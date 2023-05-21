Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) SVP Steven Keith Burke Sells 63,567 Shares

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 63,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $68,016.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 530,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,621.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $215.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 235.17% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,916.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

