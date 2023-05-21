Timothy Craven Sells 3,852 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $55,931.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at $639,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Craven also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

On Friday, May 12th, Timothy Craven sold 35,099 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $493,140.95.

JELD-WEN Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of JELD opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.26. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $19.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 30.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,789 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 18.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 39,281 shares in the last quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 51,801 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.