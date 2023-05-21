Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) CEO Marc Debevoise Acquires 14,945 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) CEO Marc Debevoise purchased 14,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,075,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,601.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Brightcove Trading Up 12.0 %
Brightcove stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $171.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.75.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,445,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after buying an additional 344,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 4.7% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,602,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after buying an additional 298,822 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 24.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.
