Aimee S. Weisner Buys 22,153 Shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Stock

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 22,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,376.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
LENSAR Stock Performance
Shares of LNSR opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. LENSAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $7.59.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%.
About LENSAR
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
