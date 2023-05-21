Aimee S. Weisner Buys 22,153 Shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Stock

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSRGet Rating) Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 22,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,376.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LENSAR Stock Performance

Shares of LNSR opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. LENSAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $7.59.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%.

Institutional Trading of LENSAR

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LENSAR by 1,073.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of LENSAR in the first quarter valued at $407,000. North Run Capital LP grew its position in shares of LENSAR by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,096,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENSAR in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

