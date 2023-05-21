Aimee S. Weisner Buys 22,153 Shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Stock

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 22,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,376.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LENSAR Stock Performance

Shares of LNSR opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. LENSAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $7.59.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%.

Institutional Trading of LENSAR

About LENSAR

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LENSAR by 1,073.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of LENSAR in the first quarter valued at $407,000. North Run Capital LP grew its position in shares of LENSAR by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,096,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENSAR in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Featured Stories

