Thomas I. Morgan Purchases 12,195 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Stock

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) Director Thomas I. Morgan purchased 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,121.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,938.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

NYSE:RYAM opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $282.62 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 3.12. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 93,440 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of high purity cellulose, paperboard, and high-yield pulp products. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp. The High Purity Cellulose segment manufactures and markets high purity cellulose, which is sold as either cellulose specialties or commodity products in the U.S., Canada, and France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.