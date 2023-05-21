Thomas I. Morgan Purchases 12,195 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Stock

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) Director Thomas I. Morgan purchased 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,121.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,938.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:RYAM opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $282.62 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 3.12. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of high purity cellulose, paperboard, and high-yield pulp products. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp. The High Purity Cellulose segment manufactures and markets high purity cellulose, which is sold as either cellulose specialties or commodity products in the U.S., Canada, and France.
