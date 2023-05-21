Christian D. Gates Sells 24,000 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) CFO Christian D. Gates sold 24,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 736,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,962.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NextNav Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NN opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. NextNav Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 1,314.42%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NN. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextNav during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NextNav by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NextNav during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in NextNav during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in NextNav during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on NextNav from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

