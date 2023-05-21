Avicanna (OTC:AVCNF) Shares Up 9.6%

Avicanna Inc. (OTC:AVCNF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 3,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 9,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Avicanna Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Avicanna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avicanna Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of evidence-based products for consumer medical and pharmaceutical segments worldwide. The company collaborates with Canadian academic and medical institutions. Its scientific platform includes research and development, and clinical development that leads to the commercialization of approximately twenty products across four main market segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avicanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avicanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.