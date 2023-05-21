AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Rating) rose 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.64 and last traded at $41.37. Approximately 1,734,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,828,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.94.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period.

About AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

