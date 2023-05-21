BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Shares Up 12%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) shares shot up 12% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.84. 3,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 6,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Separately, TheStreet lowered BT Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 million, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

