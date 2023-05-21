Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Shares Up 3.2%

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.63. 40,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 143,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 4.38.
Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digihost Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 80.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter.
Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
