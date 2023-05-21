Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Shares Up 3.2%

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.63. 40,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 143,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Digihost Technology Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digihost Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 80.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digihost Technology by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 73,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.