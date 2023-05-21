Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BSM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSM opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.81 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 77.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,693,982.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,693,982.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,835,039.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 125,450 shares of company stock worth $1,952,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 812,840 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $12,149,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,409,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 697,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

