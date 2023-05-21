BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT stock opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after buying an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,500,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,658,000 after buying an additional 94,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $5,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

See Also

