MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Trading Down 10.8%

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 41,741,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,041% from the average session volume of 1,949,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.00 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.93.

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It focuses on production of power through natural gas. The company operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; and Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands.

