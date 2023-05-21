JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Stock Price Up 2.3%

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI – Get Rating) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.31 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 97.60 ($1.22). Approximately 197,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 415,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.40 ($1.20).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 20.49 and a current ratio of 20.67. The company has a market cap of £423.65 million, a PE ratio of -250.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.19.

About JPMorgan European Growth & Income

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.